GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) Price Target Increased to C$28.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) had its price target raised by Bank of America from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$29.50 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$29.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 17th.

