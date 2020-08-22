GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) PT Set at €37.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) has been assigned a €37.00 ($43.53) price target by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 21.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on G1A. Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Baader Bank set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €27.44 ($32.29).

G1A stock opened at €30.37 ($35.73) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is €30.89 and its 200 day moving average is €25.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.01. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €13.16 ($15.48) and a 1-year high of €33.70 ($39.65).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

