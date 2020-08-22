Gary B. Moore Buys 61,496 Shares of Servicesource International Inc (NASDAQ:SREV) Stock

Servicesource International Inc (NASDAQ:SREV) CEO Gary B. Moore purchased 61,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.58 per share, for a total transaction of $97,163.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,367,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,160,482.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Servicesource International stock opened at $1.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Servicesource International Inc has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.43.

Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Servicesource International had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $47.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Servicesource International Inc will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SREV. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Servicesource International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Servicesource International by 17.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 17,721 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Servicesource International by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 523,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 14,826 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Servicesource International by 70.0% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 680,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 280,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Servicesource International by 309.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 304,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 229,968 shares during the last quarter. 64.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SREV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Servicesource International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Servicesource International from $1.75 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd.

About Servicesource International

ServiceSource International, Inc operates as a digital customer journey experience company. Its solutions include lead generation, inside sales, outsourced sales operations, customer onboarding, customer success management, cross-sell and upsell, warranty conversion, account-based marketing, and channel recruitment and enablement, as well as renewals management services, such as the sale of maintenance and support service contracts for the products used by its clients' end-users.

