Gary B. Moore Buys 61,496 Shares of Servicesource International Inc (NASDAQ:SREV) Stock

Servicesource International Inc (NASDAQ:SREV) CEO Gary B. Moore purchased 61,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.58 per share, for a total transaction of $97,163.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,367,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,160,482.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Servicesource International stock opened at $1.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Servicesource International Inc has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.43.
Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Servicesource International had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $47.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Servicesource International Inc will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SREV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Servicesource International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Servicesource International from $1.75 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd.
About Servicesource International
ServiceSource International, Inc operates as a digital customer journey experience company. Its solutions include lead generation, inside sales, outsourced sales operations, customer onboarding, customer success management, cross-sell and upsell, warranty conversion, account-based marketing, and channel recruitment and enablement, as well as renewals management services, such as the sale of maintenance and support service contracts for the products used by its clients' end-users.
