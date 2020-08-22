G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut G-III Apparel Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.08.

NASDAQ:GIII opened at $10.04 on Friday. G-III Apparel Group has a twelve month low of $2.96 and a twelve month high of $34.42. The company has a market cap of $486.77 million, a P/E ratio of 4.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.55.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The textile maker reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.08). G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $405.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in G-III Apparel Group by 204.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,029 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 40,981 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in G-III Apparel Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 63,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in G-III Apparel Group by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,490 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in G-III Apparel Group by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 36,606 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 7,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

