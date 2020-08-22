FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Deutsche Wohnen SE Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:DWHHF)

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report issued on Monday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Rothaeusler now expects that the company will earn $1.86 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.58. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Deutsche Wohnen’s FY2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DWHHF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deutsche Wohnen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of DWHHF stock opened at $51.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.34. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12-month low of $30.53 and a 12-month high of $51.10.

Deutsche Wohnen Company Profile

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

