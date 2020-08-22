FY2020 EPS Estimates for Nordic American Tanker Ltd Cut by B. Riley (NYSE:NAT)

Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) – Investment analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nordic American Tanker in a report released on Tuesday, August 18th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.79. B. Riley also issued estimates for Nordic American Tanker’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

NAT has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Nordic American Tanker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Evercore ISI lowered Nordic American Tanker from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordic American Tanker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nordic American Tanker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Shares of NAT opened at $4.32 on Thursday. Nordic American Tanker has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $633.56 million, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.48.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The shipping company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Nordic American Tanker had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 32.35%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 137.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,502,317 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after acquiring an additional 870,742 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 248,409 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 102,958 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 2,852,285 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,580,000 after acquiring an additional 592,025 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 3,983.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,194 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 20,675 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tanker in the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. 35.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordic American Tanker Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

