FY2020 EPS Estimates for Macro Enterprises Inc. (CVE:MCR) Raised by Cormark

Macro Enterprises Inc. (CVE:MCR) – Stock analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Macro Enterprises in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 18th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.18. Cormark also issued estimates for Macro Enterprises’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Get Macro Enterprises alerts:

Macro Enterprises (CVE:MCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$44.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$66.90 million.

Separately, Pi Financial set a C$4.50 target price on Macro Enterprises and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $76.20 million and a P/E ratio of 3.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$2.43 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.34, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.94. Macro Enterprises has a twelve month low of C$1.60 and a twelve month high of C$4.41.

About Macro Enterprises

Macro Enterprises Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides pipeline and facilities construction, and maintenance services to companies in the oil and gas industry in western Canada. It is involved in the construction, alteration, repair, and installation of pipeline and facility pressure piping, and structural steel facilities, as well as provision of pipeline integrity digs services.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Macro Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macro Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.