FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) Issued By Piper Sandler

Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Hain Celestial Group in a report released on Tuesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.79. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hain Celestial Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HAIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hain Celestial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.36.

HAIN stock opened at $34.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.79 and its 200 day moving average is $28.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.30 and a beta of 0.82. Hain Celestial Group has a 1-year low of $17.94 and a 1-year high of $34.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAIN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Hain Celestial Group by 49.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after acquiring an additional 60,175 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hain Celestial Group by 56.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Hain Celestial Group by 10.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 139,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 12,749 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Hain Celestial Group in the first quarter worth $6,318,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Hain Celestial Group by 28.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 47,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 10,304 shares during the period. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

