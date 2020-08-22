FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FVCBankcorp, Inc. offers personal and business banking products and services. It provide checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, business lines of credit, business automated overdraft lines of credit, business loans, business construction loans, business loans for emerging residential builders and business loans for professionals; commercial real estate lending, including office, retail, industrial, warehouse/flex space, non-profit, mini-storage facilities, multi-family, commercial construction, residential/multi-family construction, land acquisitions and bridge loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; automobile and personal loans, as well as overdraft lines of credit on personal checking accounts as well as credit cards and online banking services. FVCBankcorp, Inc. is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia. “

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th.

FVCB opened at $10.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.05. FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $19.62.

FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.24 million.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 658,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,777,000 after buying an additional 15,347 shares during the period. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 595,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,935,000 after buying an additional 64,838 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 357,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after buying an additional 14,253 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 157,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 13,531 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 20,773 shares during the period. 4.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

