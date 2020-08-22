Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on FULT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set an equal weight rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

FULT opened at $9.63 on Friday. Fulton Financial has a twelve month low of $8.91 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.72. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.92.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $211.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fulton Financial will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 8,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total value of $94,713.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,674.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David M. Campbell sold 2,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $29,374.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,021.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FULT. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. 64.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

