Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) and Shinhan Financial Group (NASDAQ:SHG) Critical Analysis

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) and Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Fulton Financial has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shinhan Financial Group has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Fulton Financial and Shinhan Financial Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fulton Financial $1.04 billion 1.50 $226.34 million $1.39 6.93 Shinhan Financial Group $15.19 billion 0.81 $2.72 billion $5.96 4.32

Shinhan Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Fulton Financial. Shinhan Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fulton Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Fulton Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Shinhan Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Fulton Financial pays out 37.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Shinhan Financial Group pays out 19.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Fulton Financial has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Shinhan Financial Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Fulton Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.7% of Fulton Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of Shinhan Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Fulton Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Shinhan Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Fulton Financial and Shinhan Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fulton Financial 17.89% 7.83% 0.80% Shinhan Financial Group 16.23% 7.94% 0.59%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Fulton Financial and Shinhan Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fulton Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50 Shinhan Financial Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

Fulton Financial currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.61%. Given Fulton Financial’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Fulton Financial is more favorable than Shinhan Financial Group.

Summary

Fulton Financial beats Shinhan Financial Group on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans. In addition, it provides equipment leasing, letters of credit, cash management services, and traditional deposit products; and investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and investment advisory services. Further, the company owns investment securities and other investments, as well as trust preferred securities; and sells various life insurance products. It provides its products and services through branch banking, as well as through a network of automated teller machines, telephone banking, mobile banking, and online banking. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 234 branches in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, and Virginia. Fulton Financial Corporation was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

About Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Banking, Credit Cards, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services. The company also provides corporate banking services, such as investment banking, real estate financing, overseas real estate and development project financing, infrastructure and structured financing, equity/venture investments, mergers and acquisitions consulting, and securitization; derivatives services comprising securities and derivative products, and foreign exchange trading; and working capital loans and facilities loans. In addition, it is involved in treasury and investment activities in international capital markets consisting of foreign currency-denominated securities trading, foreign exchange trading and services, trade-related financial services, international factoring services, and foreign banking operations. Further, the company offers trust account management, securities brokerage, and asset management services, as well as leasing and equipment financing, savings banking, loan collection and credit reporting, collective investment administration, private equity investment, and financial system development services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a network of 865 service centers; 6,076 ATMs; 9 cash dispensers; and 35 digital kiosks. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.