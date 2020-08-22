Fugro N.V. (OTCMKTS:FURGF) Short Interest Update

Fugro N.V. (OTCMKTS:FURGF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,612,400 shares, a growth of 62.7% from the July 15th total of 990,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16,124.0 days.

Separately, ING Group downgraded shares of Fugro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th.

Get Fugro alerts:

OTCMKTS FURGF opened at $4.25 on Friday. Fugro has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $11.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.07.

Fugro N.V. provides site characterization and asset integrity solutions for the oil and gas, power, building and infrastructure, and mining industries in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and India. It through three segments: Marine, Land, and Geoscience. The Marine segment engages in the determination of soil composition through cone penetration testing; or the acquisition of soil samples, such as geotechnical site investigations, as well as related laboratory testing; and the mapping of seabed, and geological features and hazards using non-invasive techniques, including the related interpretation and visualization.

Read More: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Fugro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fugro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.