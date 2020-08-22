Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) Given a €36.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) received a €36.00 ($42.35) target price from Deutsche Bank in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Fuchs Petrolub has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €34.81 ($40.95).

FRA FPE opened at €28.80 ($33.88) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €29.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €31.11. Fuchs Petrolub has a 12 month low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 12 month high of €44.80 ($52.71).

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

