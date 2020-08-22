Frontier Communications (OTCMKTS:FTRCQ) vs. Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) Critical Contrast

Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) and Frontier Communications (OTCMKTS:FTRCQ) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.1% of Frontier Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Frontier Communications shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Telekom Austria and Frontier Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telekom Austria 8.17% 13.92% 4.46% Frontier Communications -11.39% -0.12% -0.14%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Telekom Austria and Frontier Communications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telekom Austria $5.11 billion 0.97 $366.20 million $1.10 13.55 Frontier Communications $8.11 billion 0.00 -$5.91 billion ($0.92) -0.18

Telekom Austria has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Frontier Communications. Frontier Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Telekom Austria, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Telekom Austria and Frontier Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telekom Austria 0 2 1 0 2.33 Frontier Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Telekom Austria has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Frontier Communications has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Telekom Austria beats Frontier Communications on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Telekom Austria

Telekom Austria AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed-line and mobile communications services to individuals, commercial and non-commercial organizations, and other national and foreign carriers. It offers fixed-line services, including access, Internet, fixed-to-mobile calls, international traffic, voice value-added, interconnection, call center, IPTV, smart home, and television services, as well as data, and information and communication technology solutions; and mobile communications services comprise digital mobile communications services, including value-added, text and multimedia messaging, m-commerce, and music platform and information services. The company also provides terminal equipment, convergent products, wholesale services, Internet access services, digital products, cloud and Internet of Things services, and integrated business solutions, as well as mobile payment, entertainment, and broadcasting services. As of December 31, 2018, it provided mobile communication services to approximately 21.0 million customers; and had approximately 6.3 million fixed-line revenue generating units. The company has operations in Austria, Slovenia, Bulgaria, Belarus, Croatia, the Republic of Serbia, and the Republic of Macedonia. Telekom Austria AG is headquartered in Vienna, Austria. Telekom Austria AG is a subsidiary of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V.

About Frontier Communications

Frontier Communications Corporation provides communications services to consumer, commercial, and wholesale customers in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other services and products through a combination of fiber and copper-based networks to consumer customers. The company also provides Ethernet and traditional circuit-based services; software defined wide area network, managed Wi-Fi and cloud IT solutions, voice and Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), and Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) services, as well as hardware and network solutions and services to small and medium business, and large enterprises. In addition, it offers data and Internet services; wireless broadband services; satellite TV video services; voice services, including data-based VoIP, UCaaS, and long distance and voice messaging services; and a package of communications services. Further, the company provides a range of access services that allow other carriers to use facilities to originate and terminate their local and long-distance voice traffic. It serves approximately 4.1 million customers and 3.5 million broadband subscribers in 29 states. The company was formerly known as Citizens Communications Company and changed its name to Frontier Communications Corporation in July 2008. Frontier Communications Corporation was founded in 1935 and is based in Norwalk, Connecticut. On April 14, 2020, Frontier Communications Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

