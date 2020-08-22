Fortune Minerals (TSE:FT) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.07

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSE:FT)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.07 and traded as high as $0.08. Fortune Minerals shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 58,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.07. The firm has a market cap of $25.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.00.

Fortune Minerals Company Profile (TSE:FT)

Fortune Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of specialty metals, base metals, and precious metals in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, cobalt, bismuth, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the NICO gold-cobalt-bismuth-copper project located in the Northwest Territories.

