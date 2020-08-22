Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Fortinet from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Fortinet from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Fortinet from $125.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Fortinet from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortinet from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $130.12.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $131.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.35. Fortinet has a one year low of $70.20 and a one year high of $151.95. The firm has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.97.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. Fortinet had a return on equity of 40.58% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $615.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortinet will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 4,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.14, for a total value of $562,406.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,842.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total value of $456,444.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,788 shares in the company, valued at $226,700.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,517 shares of company stock valued at $6,556,584 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 171.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter worth about $44,000. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.