FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 199,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 41,027 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.26% of FormFactor worth $5,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 63,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,648,000 after acquiring an additional 45,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,289,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,996,000 after acquiring an additional 52,815 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 655.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 396,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,957,000 after acquiring an additional 343,613 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other FormFactor news, Director Kelley Steven-Waiss sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total value of $106,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,900 shares in the company, valued at $475,245. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 2,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $64,119.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,087.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FormFactor stock opened at $27.73 on Friday. FormFactor, Inc. has a one year low of $16.25 and a one year high of $33.07. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.34.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. FormFactor had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $157.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

