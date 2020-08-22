Forbes J M & Co. LLP Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.9% of Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 16,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 31,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 4,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $97.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.65.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on JPM. DA Davidson raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.89.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.