Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Foot Locker had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $27.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $17.46 and a 12-month high of $47.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.70.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FL shares. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Cfra lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $43.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Foot Locker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.45.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

