Flexsteel Industries (FLXS) to Release Earnings on Monday

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 24th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FLXS opened at $17.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.49. Flexsteel Industries has a fifty-two week low of $7.81 and a fifty-two week high of $21.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.50.

In related news, CFO Derek P. Schmidt bought 35,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.74 per share, for a total transaction of $416,840.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,258.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek P. Schmidt bought 2,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.86 per share, for a total transaction of $33,445.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,235 shares in the company, valued at $299,287.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 40,126 shares of company stock worth $470,942 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, and markets residential and contract upholstered and wood furniture products in the United States. It offers its products for use in home, hotel, healthcare, recreational vehicle, marine, and office applications. The company distributes its products through its sales force and independent representatives.

