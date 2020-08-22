FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $29,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 405.1% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 26,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 21,623 shares in the last quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX increased its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 7.3% during the second quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX now owns 53,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 10.3% during the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 70.2% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 221,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,739,000 after purchasing an additional 91,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 375.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,088,000 after purchasing an additional 119,582 shares in the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FleetCor Technologies alerts:

NYSE:FLT opened at $238.67 on Friday. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $168.51 and a one year high of $329.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $252.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.08.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.11. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $525.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alexey Gavrilenya sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.91, for a total transaction of $1,399,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,390.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

FLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on FleetCor Technologies from $220.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price (down from $340.00) on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays upped their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $291.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.00.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

Further Reading: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Receive News & Ratings for FleetCor Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FleetCor Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.