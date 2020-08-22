Fisher Asset Management LLC Takes $5.92 Million Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,917,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.3% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.1% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.6% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.1% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 11.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $383.46 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $407.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $363.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $297.36. The firm has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a PE ratio of 72.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.55. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 241.52% and a net margin of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $637.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 7,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.91, for a total value of $2,369,959.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,369,959.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Giovani Twigge sold 14,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.73, for a total value of $4,329,761.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,754 shares of company stock worth $43,488,450. Corporate insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IDXX shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $415.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.00.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

