Fisher Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $5,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 4.9% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 4.3% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 17.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 54 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 1,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Booking from $1,700.00 to $2,020.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on Booking from $1,900.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Booking from $1,535.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Booking from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Booking from $1,200.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,787.26.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $1,779.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.03. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,107.29 and a 1-year high of $2,094.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,718.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,606.64.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($10.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($11.87) by $1.06. The business had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.94 million. Booking had a return on equity of 53.57% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company’s revenue was down 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $23.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 21.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

