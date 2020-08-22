Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of PerkinElmer worth $6,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 5.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,876 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 37.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 7.1% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,516 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 226.0% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 6,572 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 16.8% in the second quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 465,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,679,000 after acquiring an additional 67,143 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total transaction of $519,139.44. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 6,699 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $803,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,090 shares of company stock valued at $4,834,974 in the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cfra raised PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PerkinElmer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PerkinElmer from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on PerkinElmer from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

PerkinElmer stock opened at $116.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.91 and a 12-month high of $123.21.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $811.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.32 million. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

