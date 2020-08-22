Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 82,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,466 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $3,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag & Caldwell LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 3.0% during the first quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 16,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Genpact by 22.6% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Genpact by 11.3% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Genpact by 7.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Genpact by 6.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genpact alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on G. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Genpact from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genpact from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Genpact from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Shares of NYSE:G opened at $41.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.08. Genpact Limited has a fifty-two week low of $19.41 and a fifty-two week high of $45.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.13.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.18. Genpact had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 22.43%. The firm had revenue of $900.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Genpact’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

In related news, SVP Heather White sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $184,750.00. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

Read More: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G).

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.