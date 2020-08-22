Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Union Bankshares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AUB. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 14.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,640,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,837,000 after buying an additional 331,857 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,146,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Union Bankshares by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 846,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,543,000 after acquiring an additional 199,623 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Union Bankshares by 2,801.7% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 155,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 149,697 shares during the period. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Union Bankshares during the first quarter worth $2,774,000.

AUB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Compass Point raised shares of Union Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James cut Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Union Bankshares in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Union Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Union Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Union Bankshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Union Bankshares stock opened at $23.28 on Friday. Union Bankshares Corporation has a twelve month low of $18.55 and a twelve month high of $40.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.49.

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $173.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.04 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th.

In related news, Director Michael W. Clarke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $46,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 530,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,297,473.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Clarke sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total value of $139,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 511,519 shares in the company, valued at $11,862,125.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,803,940 in the last ninety days.

Union Bankshares Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

