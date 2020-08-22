Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 30,256 Shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) by 15.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 225,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,256 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SUSC. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 264.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management raised its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 177.6% during the second quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 690.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter.

SUSC opened at $28.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.97. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.42 and a twelve month high of $28.51.

