Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,781 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,942 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.27% of M.D.C. worth $6,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 163.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,375 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 28,141 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 387.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 78,458 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 6.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 757,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,563,000 after acquiring an additional 45,337 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 284.2% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 412,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,573,000 after acquiring an additional 305,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,971 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

In related news, CEO Larry A. Mizel sold 110,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $4,940,239.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 230,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,346,652.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David D. Mandarich sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $9,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,363,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,355,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 833,947 shares of company stock valued at $37,145,366. 25.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on MDC. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of M.D.C. from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $38.50 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. M.D.C. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

M.D.C. stock opened at $46.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.75 and a 12-month high of $48.99.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $886.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.74 million. M.D.C. had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

M.D.C. Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.