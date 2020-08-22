Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $6.82 Million Stock Position in Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,669 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $6,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Life Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Life Storage by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Life Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new stake in Life Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Life Storage by 26,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

LSI opened at $102.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.40. Life Storage Inc has a 52-week low of $67.31 and a 52-week high of $119.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.04 and its 200-day moving average is $98.11.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $147.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.36 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 43.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Life Storage Inc will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 14th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 13th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.16%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Life Storage in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Evercore ISI raised Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Life Storage in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Life Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Life Storage from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.50.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

