Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $2.77 Million Stake in Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,310 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,890 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $2,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 34.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Installed Building Products by 30.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Installed Building Products in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Installed Building Products by 61.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,128 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Installed Building Products in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

IBP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Installed Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Zelman & Associates upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Installed Building Products to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price target (up from $87.00) on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.62.

Shares of NYSE IBP opened at $88.47 on Friday. Installed Building Products Inc has a 1-year low of $29.02 and a 1-year high of $90.40. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.99.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.35. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The company had revenue of $393.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Installed Building Products Inc will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 300,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $25,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,831,844. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jason R. Niswonger sold 1,250 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $110,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,762,941.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Installed Building Products Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

