Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 29,777 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,008 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,777 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $3,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Vipshop by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 8.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 52.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 4.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vipshop during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Vipshop alerts:

NYSE:VIPS opened at $17.51 on Friday. Vipshop Holdings Ltd – has a 12 month low of $7.69 and a 12 month high of $24.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.19.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.68. Vipshop had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $23.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Ltd – will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VIPS shares. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Vipshop currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.77.

Vipshop Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.