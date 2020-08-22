Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,818 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of 51job worth $5,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JOBS. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of 51job by 14.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 218,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,014,000 after acquiring an additional 28,100 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in 51job by 4.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 114,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,022,000 after buying an additional 5,230 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in 51job by 22.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 263,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,170,000 after buying an additional 48,244 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in 51job by 9.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after buying an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in 51job by 53.0% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 33,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 11,767 shares during the last quarter. 47.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JOBS opened at $63.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.03. 51job, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.94 and a twelve month high of $92.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 1.16.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. 51job had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $117.29 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that 51job, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on JOBS shares. BidaskClub cut shares of 51job from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of 51job from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 51job from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.75.

51job Company Profile

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, and lagou.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

