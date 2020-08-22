Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 61,124 Shares of Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 73.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,965 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,124 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $4,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $16.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Toll Brothers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.81.

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $44.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.50 and its 200 day moving average is $32.26. Toll Brothers Inc has a 52 week low of $13.28 and a 52 week high of $49.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The construction company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers Inc will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.92%.

In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $1,085,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 350,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,683,038.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,779,194. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 280,000 shares of company stock worth $10,352,900. Insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

