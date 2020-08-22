Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,542 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,045 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of United Rentals worth $5,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1,953.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 456.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 584 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

URI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Standpoint Research cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $136.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.73.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $175.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.93 and its 200 day moving average is $134.05. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $186.78.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.75. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 37.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 41,936 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.60, for a total transaction of $6,525,241.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 553 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total transaction of $90,028.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,948.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

