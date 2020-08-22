Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,742 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,987 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $3,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in VMware by 169.2% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 245 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VMware by 635.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in VMware by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 415 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in VMware by 931.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 423 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in VMware by 6,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 476 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 4,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.18, for a total transaction of $654,231.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,926 shares in the company, valued at $8,107,204.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Sanjay Poonen sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.34, for a total transaction of $4,333,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 261,016 shares in the company, valued at $34,803,873.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,402 shares of company stock worth $14,389,180. 28.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on VMW shares. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on VMware from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on VMware from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on VMware from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on VMware from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. VMware currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.78.

Shares of VMW opened at $138.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.74. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.00 and a 1-year high of $173.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. VMware had a net margin of 58.44% and a return on equity of 30.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

