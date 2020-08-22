FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Purchased by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 46.8% in the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 164.7% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,013 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 108.4% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 343.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FE stock opened at $28.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.63. The company has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.31. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $52.51.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

FE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $36.50 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of FirstEnergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of FirstEnergy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.97.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

