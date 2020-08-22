First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FHB. Bank of America raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. Compass Point raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.43.
Shares of NASDAQ:FHB opened at $16.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Hawaiian has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $31.25.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 30.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 313.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About First Hawaiian
First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.
