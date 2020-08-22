First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FHB. Bank of America raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. Compass Point raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:FHB opened at $16.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Hawaiian has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $31.25.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $173.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.45 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 7.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that First Hawaiian will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 30.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 313.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

