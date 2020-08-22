First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut First Foundation from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on First Foundation from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded First Foundation from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Foundation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded First Foundation from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.20.

NASDAQ FFWM opened at $15.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. First Foundation has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $17.64.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $57.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.73 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 21.72%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Foundation will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 23rd. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.40%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AJO LP bought a new stake in First Foundation in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in First Foundation in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in First Foundation by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in First Foundation by 159.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in First Foundation in the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.06% of the company’s stock.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

