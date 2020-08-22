FinVolution Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:FINV)

FinVolution Group (NASDAQ:FINV) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 3,388 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 6,814% compared to the average volume of 49 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FinVolution Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th.

Get FinVolution Group alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in FinVolution Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $932,000. Hershey Trust Co. lifted its position in FinVolution Group by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hershey Trust Co. now owns 470,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 114,641 shares in the last quarter. Trustees of Princeton University bought a new position in FinVolution Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $526,000. Regents of The University of California lifted its position in FinVolution Group by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Regents of The University of California now owns 280,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 229,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in FinVolution Group by 83,513.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 183,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 182,894 shares in the last quarter.

FINV stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.07. FinVolution Group has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $4.03.

FinVolution Group (NASDAQ:FINV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $297.47 million during the quarter.

FinVolution Group Company Profile

FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates an online consumer finance marketplace through its platform in the People's Republic of China. It provides services to connect borrowers and investors, whose needs have not been met by traditional financial institutions. The company primarily offers standard loan products; and investment services to individual investors and institutional funding partners.

Recommended Story: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for FinVolution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinVolution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.