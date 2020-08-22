Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 650 Shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in Welltower by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Welltower by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Welltower by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 802,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,748,000 after purchasing an additional 170,646 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Welltower by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 44,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Welltower by 252.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 6,421 shares in the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Welltower alerts:

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $56.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. Welltower Inc has a 52-week low of $24.27 and a 52-week high of $93.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.26. The stock has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.83.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.44). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. Analysts predict that Welltower Inc will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.65%.

WELL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $46.50 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Edward Jones cut shares of Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.