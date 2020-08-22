Financial Counselors Inc. Purchases 2,088 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 22.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,540,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,343,589,000 after buying an additional 2,863,342 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 21.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,401,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,017 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,886,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,707,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,186 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 22.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,862,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $506,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 168.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,722,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,121 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $113.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.27. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.33 and a fifty-two week high of $119.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th were issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 24th. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.91%.

MMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cfra upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BofA Securities lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.86.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total value of $476,318.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,957.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

