Financial Counselors Inc. Makes New Investment in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Dover by 1,710.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 564,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,343,000 after buying an additional 532,863 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover in the first quarter worth $36,470,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Dover by 70.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 994,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,458,000 after purchasing an additional 409,846 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Dover by 26.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,514,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,106,000 after purchasing an additional 320,123 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dover by 122.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 512,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,518,000 after purchasing an additional 281,782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DOV shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dover from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dover has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.11.

Dover stock opened at $109.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.76. Dover Corp has a 12-month low of $62.95 and a 12-month high of $120.26. The stock has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. Dover had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Dover Corp will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.05%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

