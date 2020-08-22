Financial Counselors Inc. Makes New $419,000 Investment in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH)

Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,719 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in PVH by 18.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,770 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in PVH by 1.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,646 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in PVH by 3.5% in the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 32,857 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in PVH by 527.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 678 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in PVH by 5.1% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 8,154 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PVH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PVH from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PVH from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on PVH from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PVH from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on PVH from $50.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.60.

NYSE:PVH opened at $50.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 2.03. PVH Corp has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $108.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.37.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The textile maker reported ($3.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.81) by ($1.22). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. PVH had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 8.56%. The company’s revenue was down 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PVH Corp will post -2.91 EPS for the current year.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

