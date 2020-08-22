Financial Counselors Inc. Makes New $262,000 Investment in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Metlife by 9.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,675,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $968,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,512 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Metlife by 121.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,566,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,293,000 after purchasing an additional 7,981,846 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Metlife by 2.2% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,991,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,439,000 after purchasing an additional 218,203 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Metlife by 1.8% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,227,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,360,000 after purchasing an additional 107,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Metlife by 21.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,556,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,858,000 after purchasing an additional 981,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Metlife alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Metlife from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Metlife from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Metlife in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Metlife from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

In other Metlife news, Director Catherine R. Kinney sold 3,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $144,451.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MET opened at $37.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.48. Metlife Inc has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $53.28. The company has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.33.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.07). Metlife had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 10.65%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Metlife Inc will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

Metlife Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for Metlife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metlife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.