Financial Counselors Inc. Invests $248,000 in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 15,994,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,451,000 after buying an additional 2,769,648 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,855,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,543,000 after buying an additional 963,319 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,046,000. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,891,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,315,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,727,000 after buying an additional 647,048 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 5,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total value of $395,585.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $63.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $107.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.43 and a beta of 1.73.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.96). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.65.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

