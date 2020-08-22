Financial Counselors Inc. Increases Stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Biogen by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,965,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,051,320,000 after buying an additional 776,508 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Biogen by 155.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 730,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,769,000 after buying an additional 444,508 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 644.8% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 480,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,989,000 after buying an additional 415,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,043,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,075,698,000 after purchasing an additional 384,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 14.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,412,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $763,380,000 after purchasing an additional 295,556 shares in the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $277.07 on Friday. Biogen Inc has a twelve month low of $215.77 and a twelve month high of $374.99. The company has a market cap of $43.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $298.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $10.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.03 by $2.23. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 40.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc will post 35.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $294.00 to $284.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $270.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $316.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.36.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

