Financial Counselors Inc. Has $395,000 Position in Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO)

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its position in Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,031 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto in the 1st quarter valued at $393,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,222 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 70,015 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto in the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. Institutional investors own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Rio Tinto from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Rio Tinto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rio Tinto has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

Rio Tinto stock opened at $61.53 on Friday. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $65.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Rio Tinto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.97%.

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

