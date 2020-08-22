Financial Counselors Inc. Has $315,000 Position in Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its stake in Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 11.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 789 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Yandex were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yandex by 0.7% in the second quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 184,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Yandex in the 2nd quarter valued at $298,000. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund grew its holdings in shares of Yandex by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 168,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,447,000 after buying an additional 48,350 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yandex in the 2nd quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, AMS Capital Ltda lifted its position in Yandex by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. AMS Capital Ltda now owns 212,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,631,000 after acquiring an additional 92,000 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Yandex from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BCS raised shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yandex in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Yandex stock opened at $63.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of 74.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.95 and its 200-day moving average is $44.00. Yandex NV has a fifty-two week low of $27.93 and a fifty-two week high of $64.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.68.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Yandex had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $591.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.73 million. As a group, analysts expect that Yandex NV will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

