Financial Counselors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in TD Ameritrade were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in TD Ameritrade by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC increased its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 3.9% in the first quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 8,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 3.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 2.8% in the second quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 15,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 1.0% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 9,683 shares of TD Ameritrade stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $426,052.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,113 shares in the company, valued at $4,140,972. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TD Ameritrade stock opened at $37.32 on Friday. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a one year low of $27.70 and a one year high of $53.99. The company has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.41.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.24. TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 32.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. On average, analysts predict that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. TD Ameritrade’s payout ratio is 30.02%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMTD. Zacks Investment Research raised TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine downgraded TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TD Ameritrade from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on TD Ameritrade from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.85.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

