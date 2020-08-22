Financial Counselors Inc. Acquires 1,739 Shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,130 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,818 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 269.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 183,963 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 134,186 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $644,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,766 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $885,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

DVN stock opened at $10.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 3.27. Devon Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $28.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.43.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $394.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 51.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 78.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy Corp will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 31.88%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Mizuho upgraded Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.19.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.